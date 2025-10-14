‘Trump’s Mideast proposal is ‘last chance’ for peace in region

Sharm el-Sheikh: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi told a summit of world leaders Monday that US President Donald Trump’s Mideast proposal represents the “last chance” for peace in the region and reiterated his call for a two-state solution, saying Palestinians have the right to an independent state.

The summit in Egypt was aimed at supporting the ceasefire reached in Gaza, ending the Israel-Hamas war and developing a long-term vision to rebuild the devastated Palestinian territory.

Trump’s plan holds out the possibility of a Palestinian state, but only after a lengthy transition period in Gaza and a reform process by the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes Palestinian independence.

In his speech, El-Sissi also awarded Trump the Order of the Nile, the country’s highest civilian honour.

Israel and Hamas came under pressure from the United States,

Arab countries and Turkiye to agree on the ceasefire’s first phase negotiated in Qatar through mediators. The truce began Friday.

But major questions remain over what happens next, raising the risk of a slide back into war. The gathering reflects the international will to follow through on the deal.

More than 20 world leaders attended the summit, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Turkish

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the French president and the British prime minister.

Israel and Hamas have no direct contacts and were not expected to attend. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not travel to the meeting because of a Jewish holiday, his office said. Trump headed to Egypt after a stop in Israel.