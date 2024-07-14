Trump’s campaign to boost security after shooting

Washington: Donald Trump’s campaign team has announced plans to bolster security protocols to ensure his safety after the former US president was injured in a shooting incident at an election rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump, 78, was injured on Saturday after being shot in the ear during an apparent assassination attempt during a Republican Party campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The 20-year-old male attacker was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service. Following the incident, Trump’s campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said the campaign would be employing additional security measures, CNN reported.

Wiles and LaCivita told staffers in a new memo that they “remain horrified” at the attack. They added that they “hope that this horrendous act will bring our team, and indeed the nation, together in unity and we must renew our commitment to safety and peace for our

country”.