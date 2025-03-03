Trump’s anti-drug pressure the only hope in this cartel-run city

Culiacan: Before dawn, an elementary school principal in the capital of Mexico’s Sinaloa state checks various chats on his phone for word of shootouts or other incidents. If there’s danger, he sends a message to his students’ parents suspending classes.

It isn’t the only new routine in Culiacan, a city of 1 million residents that for the past six months has been the battlefield for the two main factions of the Sinaloa drug cartel.

The violence has limited the hours to bury the dead. Bands that played big parties now play for money at intersections. Any loud noise sends children scurrying for cover. And those who live on the shifting front lines fear for their lives daily.

This is the first extended period of violence that has touched Culiacan’s residents because there was safety in the cartel’s total domination. Now, many residents are grateful for the pressure applied by US President Donald Trump to get Mexico to go after the cartels and some are optimistic that this difficult period could change the persistent view that the cartel has been their protector.

It started in September, more than a month after Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada — the Sinaloa cartel’s oldest and most astute leader — says he was kidnapped by one of the sons of former leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and taken to the US where they were both arrested.

It unleashed a power struggle between both cartel factions and the unwritten agreement to not attack residents uninvolved in the drug trade was broken.

There were carjackings, kidnappings, innocents caught in crossfires and cartel roadblocks where gunmen would scan people’s cell phones looking for any trace of contact with the other side. According to government data, there have been more than 900 killings since September.

US: The solution?

How Mexican authorities are addressing the violence has changed notably in the past month and locals believe Trump is the reason.

When it started, Mexico was led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who minimised cartel violence and expressed no interest in going after cartel leaders. His close ally, Sinaloa Gov. Rubén Rocha did the same. Rocha’s spokesman, Feliciano Castro, maintains that the US set off the violence by arresting Zambada.

Things changed when Trump won the election. Shutting down illegal immigration and going after drug traffickers were among his campaign promises and he’s threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs Tuesday.

Mexico’s new President Claudia Sheinbaum had already shown herself willing to take a more aggressive hand with the cartels, especially Sinaloa, whose main business is fentanyl. The number of security operations and arrests in Sinaloa have multiplied and now there is direct federal supervision of all

security action.