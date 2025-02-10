Trump’s AI ambition, China’s DeepSeek overshadow Paris AI summit

PARIS: A major AI summit in Paris will bring together world leaders, tech executives, and experts to shape AI governance. French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cohost the event, with US Vice President JD Vance and China’s special envoy in attendance.

The discussions come as China’s DeepSeek chatbot disrupts the industry, escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The summit aims to balance AI’s benefits with its risks, though no binding regulations are expected. Organisers seek commitments for ethical AI and a public-private partnership to fund open-source AI tools.

Macron wants to shift focus from computing power to problem-solving applications, such as healthcare.

Trump’s AI policy, prioritising US dominance with fewer regulations, could hinder global agreements. His administration has withdrawn from the Paris climate deal and scrapped Biden-era AI safeguards. Meanwhile, China is increasing its role in AI governance, viewing DeepSeek’s rise as a strategic advantage. The EU’s AI regulations face resistance from US tech giants like Meta, adding to transatlantic tensions.

Brussels’ push for regulatory standards is seen by some as sidelining European AI innovation, while the US opposes stricter oversight. pti