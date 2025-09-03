Trump will announce Space Command will move from Colorado to Alabama: Reports

Washington: US President Donald Trump’s administration will announce Tuesday that US Space Command will be located in Alabama, reversing a Biden-era decision to keep it at its temporary headquarters in Colorado, according to a person familiar with the announcement.

Trump is expected to speak Tuesday afternoon, and he will give the new location, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm the plans ahead of the official announcement.

A Pentagon website set up to livestream the remarks described the event as a “US Space Command HQ Announcement”.

Space Command’s functions include conducting operations like enabling satellite-based navigation and troop communication and providing warning of missile launches.

Alabama and Colorado have long battled to claim Space Command because it has significant implications for the local economy. The site also has been a political prize, with elected officials from both Alabama and Colorado asserting their state is the better location.

Huntsville, Alabama, nicknamed Rocket City, has long been home to the Army’s Redstone Arsenal and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Centre.