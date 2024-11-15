Trump vows to end Russia-Ukraine war

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has said his administration will focus on ending the Russia-Ukraine war, as he lamented the killing of people in the conflict.

He also said his administration will also work on bringing peace to West Asia.

“We’re going to work on the Middle East, and we’re going to work very hard on Russia and Ukraine.

It’s got to stop,” Trump said during a gala for the America First Policy Institute held at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thursday.

This was his first major speech and public appearance after his stunning electoral victory in the November 5 presidential elections.

“Russia and Ukraine’s got to stop. I saw a report today. Thousands of

people over the last three days were killed.

Thousands and thousands of people were killed. They happened to be soldiers, but whether they’re soldiers or they’re people sitting in towns, we’re going to work it,” he said.

The President-elect has consistently said his priority is to end the war

and stem what he characterises as a drain on US resources, in the form of military aid to Ukraine.