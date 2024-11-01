Trump unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance: Kamala Harris

Philadelphia: Former President Donald Trump is becoming increasingly unstable, obsessed with revenge and is out for unchecked power, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday in an unprecedented attack on her Republican rival ahead of next week’s election.

In a rally in Las Vegas, Harris, the Democratic leader of Indian heritage said Trump is all about “hate” and more division and that he would bring an “enemies list” to the White House while she would carry a “to-do list” of priorities.

Singer Jennifer Lopez joined the Democratic leader at the rally.

“We all know who Donald Trump is. He is not someone who is thinking about how to make your life better. He is someone who is increasingly unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and he is out for unchecked power,” Harris said at the rally.

With just four days left for the November 5 vote, the race between Trump and Harris remained very tight in the key battleground states.

“If he (Trump) is re-elected, Donald Trump will walk into the office with an enemies list. If I am elected, I will walk in with a ‘to-do list’ on behalf of you,” Harris said.

“And at the top of my list is bringing down the cost of your living. That will be my focus every single day as the President,” she added.