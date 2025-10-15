Trump to welcome Argentina’s Prez Milei

Buenos Aires: Argentina’s libertarian leader is lavishing praise on Donald Trump ahead of his first White House meeting with the US president on Tuesday. It’s a tactic that has helped transform President Javier Milei’s cash-strapped country into one of the Trump administration’s closest allies.

The effusive declarations are nothing new for Milei — whose dramatic cuts to state spending and attacks on “woke leftists” have won him a following among US conservatives.

“Your commitment to life, freedom and peace has restored hope to the world,” Milei wrote on social media Monday, congratulating the US president on securing a ceasefire deal in Gaza, where a truce is holding after a devastating, two-year Israel-Hamas war.