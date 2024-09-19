Trump to meet PM Modi during his US visit, calls him ‘fantastic’

Washington/New York: Former president Donald Trump has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet him next week during his upcoming three-day visit to the US.

While the Republican presidential candidate slammed India as an “abuser” on the issue of import tariffs, he described Modi as a “fantastic man”. PM Modi will be visiting the US from September 21 to 23. Speaking on Tuesday at his first public appearance following the recent apparent assassination attempt, Trump said Modi will meet him next week when he is in the US.

“So when India, which is a very big abuser. He (Modi) happens to be coming to meet me next week, and Modi, he’s fantastic. I mean, fantastic man. A lot of these leaders are fantastic,” Trump said, reiterating that India imposes heavy tariffs on imports.

Trump revealed the information as he spoke about trade and tariffs while responding to a question at a town hall meeting in Flint, Michigan.