Trump to host Pak Army Chief

Washington: US President Donald Trump will host Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir for lunch at the White House on Wednesday, weeks after India and Pakistan were locked in a four-day military conflict.

Trump would be hosting the Pakistan Army Chief for lunch in the Cabinet Room of the White

House at 1 pm, an official advisory released by Washington said.

The US president had cut short his trip to Canada’s Kananaskis for the G7 Leaders’ Summit and returned to Washington

Tuesday morning amid escalating tensions in the Middle East with the latest Israel-Iran conflict.