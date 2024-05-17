Trump to campaign in Minnesota

St Paul: Former US President Donald Trump will head to Minnesota on a day off from his hush money trial for a Republican fundraiser Friday night in a traditionally Democratic state that he boasts he can carry in November.

Trump will headline the state GOP’s annual Lincoln Reagan dinner, which coincides with the

party’s state convention, after attending his son Barron’s high school graduation in Florida.

Trump will use part of the day granted by the trial judge for the graduation to campaign in Minnesota, a state he argues he can win in the November rematch with Joe Biden.

No Republican presidential candidate has won Minnesota since Richard Nixon in 1972, but Trump came close to flipping the state in 2016.

Trump returned to Minnesota several times in 2020, when Biden beat him by more than 7 points.