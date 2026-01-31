Trump threatens tariffs on any country selling oil to Cuba

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that would impose a tariff on any goods from countries that sell or provide oil to Cuba, a move that puts pressure on Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said this week that her government had at least temporarily stopped oil shipments to Cuba, but said it was a “sovereign decision” not made under pressure from the United States.

Sheinbaum was responding to inquiries on whether the state oil company Pemex had cut off oil shipments to Cuba in the wake of mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump that Mexico distance itself from the Cuban government, though US officials have not publicly requested that Mexico stop the oil.

“Pemex makes decisions in the contractual relationship it has with Cuba,” Sheinbaum said in her morning news briefing. “Suspending is a sovereign decision and is taken when necessary.”

Sheinbaum’s vague statements come as Trump has sought to isolate Cuba and further ramp up the pressure on the island, a longtime adversary under strict economic sanctions from Washington. Trump has said the Cuban government is ready to fall, and that the island would receive no more oil shipments from Venezuela after a US military operation deposed former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

In its deepening energy and economic crisis, Cuba has relied heavily on foreign assistance and oil shipments from allies like Mexico, Russia, and — previously — Venezuela.

Mexico has sought to balance its long-term support of Cuba’s government with pressure from Trump for Latin American leaders to fall in line with his vision

for the region. Sheinbaum said Tuesday that Mexico would continue to show solidarity with Havana, but didn’t clarify what kind of support Mexico would offer.