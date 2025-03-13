Trump threatens 200% tariff on European wine

Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened a 200 per cent tariff on European wine, champagne and spirits if the European Union goes forward with a planned tariff on

American whiskey.

The European tariff, which was unveiled in response to steel and aluminum tariffs by the US administration, was expected to go into effect on April 1. But Trump, in a morning social media post, vowed a new escalation in his trade war if the EU pushes ahead with the planned 50 per cent tariff on American whiskey.

“If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the US will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES,” Trump wrote.

“Of course I will respond,” Trump said.