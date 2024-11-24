‘Trump taps Rollins as agriculture chief’

Washington: President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that he will nominate former White House aide Brooke Rollins to be his agriculture secretary,

the last of his picks to lead executive agencies and another choice from within his established circle of advisers and allies.

The nomination must be confirmed by the Senate, which will be controlled by Republicans when Trump takes office January 20, 2025.

Rollins would succeed Tom Vilsack, President Joe Biden’s agriculture secretary who oversees the sprawling agency that controls policies, regulations and aid programmes related to farming, forestry, ranching, food quality and nutrition.

Rollins, an attorney who graduated from Texas A&M University with

an undergraduate degree in agricultural development, is a longtime Trump associate who served as White House domestic policy chief during his first presidency.