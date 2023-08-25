Trump surrenders at Atlanta jail over 2020 election charges

Washington: Embattled Donald Trump has surrendered to authorities in Georgia on charges of plotting to overturn the state’s 2020 election results in an arrest that saw the first-ever mug shot of a former US president.

Trump, 77, spent about 22 minutes inside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday where he was booked on felony charges of racketeering and conspiracy linked to his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 reelection loss in Georgia.

Trump was released pending trial after paying a USD 200,000 bond his lawyers negotiated earlier this week with Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis.

His surrender in Georgia marks the fourth time this year the former president has turned himself in after criminal charges were brought against him by federal and state officials. But it’s the first time he was subjected to a mug shot.

No previous US president has been charged with criminal offences. But Trump is now facing 91 charges across the four indictments for his alleged actions before, during and after his single-term presidency ended in January 2021.

Trump, a Republican, also posted the mug shot to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, as well as to Truth Social, both posts with the words “election interference” and “never surrender.” It marked Trump’s first tweet since January 8, 2021, two days after the Capitol riots.

The Fulton County Jail released a mugshot picture of him, which soon went viral. The jail authorities recorded him as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds (97 kg), with blond or strawberry hair and blue eyes. His inmate number was P01135809.Trump, the leading Republican contender for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination, told reporters that he has done nothing wrong.

“What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows that,” Trump said. “What they’re doing is election interference,” he said. “We did nothing wrong at all, and we have every right, every single right, to challenge an election that we think is dishonest,” Trump added.

The conditions of the agreement in part prohibit Trump from intimidating his co-defendants, witnesses or alleged victims in the case, including on social media.

Before he boarded his plane back to New Jersey, Trump said that it was “a very sad day for America.” “You should be able to challenge an election,” he said.