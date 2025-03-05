Trump sets record for longest annual presidential address

Washington: Donald Trump has set a record for the longest address to a joint session of Congress. And it wasn’t even close. He talked for more than an hour and 40 minutes, breaking the previous record set by President Bill Clinton’s 2000 State of the Union address, which ran 1 hour, 28 minutes and 49 seconds.

That’s according to the American Presidency Project at the University of California at Santa Barbara, which has tracked speech length since President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964. “The golden age of America has only just begun,” he told Congress as he finished his speech after speaking for nearly 100 minutes.