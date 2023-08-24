Trump set to surrender in Georgia over election charges

ATLANTA: Donald Trump is set to surrender Thursday to authorities in Georgia on charges that he schemed to overturn the 2020

election in that state, a booking process expected to yield a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president.

Trump’s arrival follows a presidential debate featuring his leading rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination, a contest in which he remains the leading candidate despite accelerating legal troubles.

His presence in the state, though likely brief, is expected to swipe the spotlight at least temporarily

from his opponents in the aftermath of a debate in which

other candidates sought to seize on his absence to elevate their own presidential prospects. The Fulton County prosecution is the fourth criminal case against

Trump since March.