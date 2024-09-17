Trump says ‘will never surrender’ after failed assassination attempt

Washington: Hours after another failed attempt on his life, former US president Donald Trump on Monday said he will never surrender and never stop fighting for Americans.

The Republican presidential candidate also thanked the US Secret Service and other law enforcement officials for their “outstanding” job after what the FBI said was an apparent assassination attempt while playing golf on one of his golf courses in Florida’s West Palm Beach.

The former president remained unharmed in the latest assassination bid about two months after another attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania rally. “I am Donald J. Trump. FEAR NOT! I am safe and well, and no one was hurt. Thank God!,” the Republican presidential candidate said on his campaign website.

“There are people in this world who will do whatever it takes to stop us. I will not stop fighting for you. I will Never Surrender! I will always love you for supporting me. Through our UNITY we will Make America Great Again! I will Never Surrender!” Trump said. “THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING,” the former president said in a post on Truth Social.

“I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes -- It was certainly an interesting day! Most importantly, I want to thank the US Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated patriots, and, all of the law enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican nominee in the upcoming presidential election, SAFE,”

Trump said.