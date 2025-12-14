Trump says 'we will retaliate' after 3 Americans killed in Syria attack that US blames on IS
Damascus: President Donald Trump said Saturday that “we will retaliate” after two US service members and one American civilian were killed in a Syria attack that the US blames on the Islamic State group.
“This is an ISIS attack,” the American president told reporters at the White House before departing for the Army-Navy football game in Baltimore.
He paid condolences to the three Americans killed and said three others who were wounded “seem to be doing pretty well.”
