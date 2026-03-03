Trump says Iran war could last weeks as Netanyahu defends decision to attack

Dubai: As the war in the Middle East intensifies, US President Donald Trump said that the US has “the capability to go far longer" than its projected four-to-five-week time frame for its military operations against Iran. Across Tehran, the sound of explosions rang out through the night and into the early morning hours on Tuesday, as the US and Israel have continued to pound Iran since killing its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday. Tehran and its allies have hit back against Israel, neighbouring Gulf states, and targets critical to the world's production of oil and natural gas. The intensity of the attacks and the lack of any apparent exit plan set the stage for a prolonged conflict with far-reaching consequences. Israel and the US have given conflicting answers about what exactly the war's objectives are or what the endgame might be. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late Monday defended the decision to go to war, contending in an interview on Fox News Channel's "Hannity" that Iran was rebuilding “new sites, new places” that would make “their ballistic missile program and their atomic bomb program immune within months,” without providing evidence. Satellite photos analysed by The Associated Press showed limited activity at two nuclear sites in Iran before the war, with analysts saying it was likely Tehran was trying to assess damage from American strikes in June and possibly salvage what remained there.

Qatar Airways to remain grounded

Qatar Airways said it would remain grounded on Tuesday over the war.

Drone strikes hit Amazon data centres

Amazon said on Monday that two of its data centres in the United Arab Emirates were hit by drones, while a drone strike near one of its facilities in Bahrain “caused physical impacts to our infrastructure.”

The tech giant said on its website that the strikes have caused structural damage and gotten in the way of power getting to infrastructure. The company did not say who was responsible for the strikes.

“We are working to restore full service availability as quickly as possible, though we expect recovery to be prolonged given the nature of the physical damage involved,” Amazon said.

Iran threatens shipping in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran is continuing to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil traded passes.

Brig. Gen. Ebrahim Jabbari, an adviser to the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, issued the threat on Iranian state television on Monday.

“The Strait of Hormuz is closed. Anyone who wants to pass, our devotee heroes in the IRGC navy and the army will set those ships on fire,” he said. “Don't come to this region.”

Israel is striking Tehran and Beirut

The Israeli military said Tuesday it was conducting “simultaneous targeted strikes against military targets in Tehran and Beirut,” without elaborating.

Iraq has been added to the evacuation list

The US State Department said it added Iraq to the evacuation list from its Mideast diplomatic outposts.

Explosions heard in Tehran

Across Iran's capital, the sound of explosions rang out throughout the night into the early morning hours.

Witnesses described hearing aircraft overhead as well.

It wasn't immediately clear what had been hit.

Iran launches attack on Bahrain air base, state TV reports

Iranian state television early Tuesday read a statement from the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, saying that it launched a missile and drone attack targeting an air base in Bahrain.

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut

Israeli airstrikes hit the Lebanese capital on Tuesday morning.

The Israeli military said it was targeting “Hezbollah command centres and weapons storage facilities in Beirut.”

Hezbollah also said it launched drones targeting an Israeli air base.

The Israeli military said it downed two drones.

Japan tells its shipowners to steer clear of the Persian Gulf

Tokyo has told Japanese shipowners to have their ships stay away from the Persian Gulf to ensure the safety of their crew members.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told reporters Tuesday that the Transport Ministry has notified the Japanese Shipowners' Association to do the utmost to protect crews on board the ships in the region.

Kihara said those already in the Gulf are urged to lie at anchor where it is safe to do so.

On Monday, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi met with the Iranian ambassador to Japan, Peiman Seadat and conveyed Japan's consistent stance that Iran must stop attacks on neighbouring countries and other actions destabilising the region.

Motegi also noted the importance of ensuring safety in the Strait of Hormuz, which is key to Japan's energy security.

Iranian foreign minister says US entered war of choice on behalf of Israel'

Iran's top diplomat early Tuesday sought to turn the tables on the United States, describing it as entering “a war of choice on behalf of Israel.”

After Trump urged Iranians to take over their government, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the same call to Americans.

“Shedding of both American and Iranian blood is thus on Israel Firsters,” Araghchi wrote on X. “American people deserve better and should take back their country.”