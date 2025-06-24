MillenniumPost
World

Trump says Iran, Israel to have ceasefire to be phased in over 24 hours

BY Agencies24 Jun 2025 4:44 AM IST
Washington: President Donald Trump said Monday on social media that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” to be phased in over 24 hours. The US president said on Truth Social that the ceasefire would bring an “Official END” to the war, a major change in the hostilities that follows a US strike over the weekend on three Iranian nuclear sites.



“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, THE 12 DAY WAR,'” Trump posted.

