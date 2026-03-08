Trump says he'll hit Iran harder as Iranian president apologises to neighbours

Washington: US President Donald Trump warned in a Truth Social post that more Iranian officials will be targets, saying, “Today Iran will be hit very hard!,” while noting an apology by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier in the day to neighbouring nations over Tehran's attacks.

Gulf countries say they have intercepted more ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran.

Here is the latest:

Israel says it targeted Iranian-linked commanders in Beirut



The Israeli military said in a statement Sunday morning that it targeted commanders of the Lebanese branch of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force.

Early Sunday, an Israeli drone struck a room in a hotel in Beirut's Raouche district, a major seaside tourist area, killing four people and wounding 10 others, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

The military added that it “will not allow Iranian terrorist elements to establish themselves in Lebanese territory and will continue to eliminate, in a targeted manner, the commanders of the Iranian terrorist regime wherever they operate.”

Drone attack on Saudi capital's diplomatic area



The Saudi Defence Ministry said a drone attack targeted Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter where the US Embassy and other foreign missions are located.

The ministry said the attack was thwarted without casualties or damage.

Human Rights Watch calls for war crime investigation into school explosion



Human Rights Watch is calling for a war crime investigation into the Feb. 28 blast that killed more than 165 people, mostly children, at a school in Iran.

In a statement released Saturday, the rights group said the pattern of strikes at the compound indicates the attack was carried out by “highly accurate, guided munitions.”

The school was inside a Revolutionary Guard compound, but was walled off from the paramilitary facility and had a separate entrance, Human Rights Watch said.

Satellite images, expert analysis, a US official and public information released by the US and Israeli militaries have suggested that the explosion was likely caused by US airstrikes.

“A prompt and thorough investigation is needed into this attack, including if those responsible should have known that a school was there and that it would be full of children and their teachers before midday,” said Human Rights Watch researcher Sophia Jones. “Those responsible for an unlawful attack should be held to account, including prosecutions of anyone responsible for war crimes.”

Drone strikes hit Irbil International Airport in Iraq, killing 1



A drone strike targeted Irbil International Airport in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, killing one security personnel and wounding another person, a local governor said.

Loud explosions were heard by Associated Press journalists in Irbil, and smoke was seen rising from inside the airport. Sirens sounded as warplanes flew overhead, and authorities reported several drone or missile interceptions over the facility.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident comes amid a wave of drone and missile strikes linked to Iranian-backed Iraqi militias across Iraq and the region, including attacks on oil fields and the cargo section of Basra International Airport.

Iranian strike hits facility near seaport in Bahrain, injuring 1



An Iranian strike has injured one person, damaged shops and hit a facility near a seaport in Bahrain.

Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said early Sunday that missile fragments fell onto a road in Manama, injuring one person and causing damage to several shops, prompting Civil Defense teams to secure and evacuate the affected areas.

The ministry also said that Iran targeted a facility near Mina Salman, a seaport in Manama, where Civil Defense is working to control a fire that broke out following the strike

Israeli drone strike hits hotel in central Beirut



An Israeli drone struck a room early Sunday in a hotel in Beirut's Raouche district, a major seaside tourist area in the Lebanese capital with no notable Hezbollah presence, local media reported.

The strike hit the Ramada Hotel, popular with tourists and business travellers, and was heard by residents nearby.

The Lebanese health ministry said the strike killed four people and wounded 10. Israel did not immediately say who it targeted.

This is the second strike targeting a hotel since the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah reignited earlier this week, after the Iran-backed group launched rockets and drones toward northern Israel, prompting Israeli retaliatory strikes across Lebanon that have killed hundreds.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, an Israeli strike hit the Comfort Hotel in the Hazmieh area of Beirut, a predominantly Christian suburb east of central Beirut.

Drones strike multiple sites in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah, killing 1



Several drones struck three different areas in Sulaymaniyah in Iraq's northern Kurdish region, local media reported. One person was killed in one of the attacks, according to an official with one of the Kurdish Iranian dissident groups.

Two drones hit a building in the Sulaymaniyah city centre, an area that houses offices and commercial buildings, including a United Nations compound. Live footage shared by local outlets showed a building engulfed in flames, while another video appeared to show air defences engaging drones overhead.

Three other drones targeted Force 70, a Peshmerga unit of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan headed by Bafel Talabani, son of former Iraqi President Jalal Talabani and a senior Kurdish political leader. One drone also fell near Sulaymaniyah International Airport. No casualties were immediately reported.

Separate drones targeted positions of the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, killing one person, according to an official with the group, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the press.

The strikes come amid a surge in drone activity targeting cities in Iraq's northern Kurdish region.

Trump: We're not looking to 'settle' with Iran



The president said Saturday that the US retains significant leverage over Iran and isn't looking to negotiate with its remaining leadership.

“We're not looking to settle,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One. “They'd like to settle. We're not looking to settle.”

Steve Witkoff, one of his top envoys in talks with Iran, said the Tehran leadership did not seem “very amenable” during negotiations before the US launched strikes.

“They told me and Jared, we're not going to give you diplomatically what you couldn't take militarily,” said Witkoff, referring to fellow negotiator and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner. “So you know, I think they're going to need a change of attitude.”

During the gaggle with reporters, Trump repeatedly described the ongoing US operations in Iran as an “excursion” and said issues such as rising gas prices and the safety of Americans would be improved once the conflict ends.

Israeli military confirms strike on Tehran fuel storage facilities



Israel's military confirmed striking several fuel storage complexes in Tehran on Saturday night.

Associated Press video showed a glowing horizon over Tehran, followed by pillars of flame and billowing smoke.

The Iranian state news agency said an oil storage facility was targeted in the strikes. It is among the first times a civil industrial facility has been targeted in the war.

The Israel Defence Forces said Iran was using the fuel tanks to supply its military.

Iran state media in response threatened to hit oil refineries in the northern Israeli city of Haifa.

Trump accuses Iran of deadly school explosion despite evidence suggesting it was likely US airstrike

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When asked by a reporter Saturday whether the US was responsible for the Feb. 28 blast that killed more than 165 people, most of them children, Trump responded, without providing evidence: “No, in my opinion, based on what I've seen, that was done by Iran.”

Trump added that Iran is “very inaccurate” with their munitions.

Satellite images, expert analysis, a US official and public information released by the US and Israeli militaries, however, have suggested that the explosion was likely caused by US airstrikes that also hit an adjacent compound associated with the regime's Revolutionary Guard.

The strike, which had the highest reported civilian death toll since the war began, has come under staunch criticism from the United Nations and human rights monitors.