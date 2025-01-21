Trump pulls US out of WHO; China expresses firm support to UN health body

Beijing: China on Tuesday expressed its firm support for the World Health Organisation (WHO) after US President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from the UN health body, accusing it of mishandling the Covid-19 crisis and failing to carry out reforms. Soon after his swearing-in on Monday, Trump signed an executive order beginning the process of withdrawing America from the WHO, the second time in less than five years that the US has ordered to withdraw from the world body.

Reacting to Trump’s move, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Tuesday that China will continue to support the world health body in fulfilling its duties.

Trump has long been critical of the WHO and sought to pull out the US from the UN body during his first term Presidency.