Trump orders increased federal law enforcement presence in Washington

Washington: The White House said Thursday night that there will be increased presence of federal law enforcement in the nation’s capital to combat crime for at least the next week, amid President Donald Trump’s suggestions that his administration could fully take over running the city. “Washington, DC is an amazing city, but it has been plagued by violent crime for far too long,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “President Trump has directed an increased presence of federal law enforcement to protect innocent citizens.” She added that the increased federal presence means “there will be no safe harbour for violent criminals in DC.”

Trump has repeatedly suggested that the rule of Washington could be returned to federal authorities.