Trump meet leaves Netanyahu high and dry?

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travelled to Washington for a hastily organised White House visit bringing a long list of concerns: Iran’s nuclear program, President Donald Trump’s tariffs, the surging influence of rival Turkey in Syria, and the 18-month war in Gaza.

Netanyahu appeared to leave Monday’s meeting largely empty-handed — a stark contrast with his triumphant visit two months ago. During an hourlong Oval Office appearance, Trump appeared to slap down, contradict or complicate each of Netanyahu’s policy prerogatives.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu declared the meeting a success, calling it a “very good visit” and claiming successes on all fronts. But privately, the Israeli delegation felt it was a tough meeting, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Netanyahu “didn’t hear exactly what he wanted to hear, so he returns back home with very little,” said Nadav Eyal, a commentator with the Yediot Ahronot daily, who added that the visit was still friendly, despite the disagreements.

Netanyahu’s second pilgrimage to Washington under Trump’s second term was organized at short notice and billed as an attempt to address the new U.S. tariff regime. But it came at a pivotal time in Middle East geopolitics. Israel restarted the war in Gaza last month, ending a Trump-endorsed ceasefire, and tensions with Iran are rising over its nuclear program.

Netanyahu and his allies were thrilled with Trump’s return to office given his strong support for Israel during his first term. This time around, Trump has not only nominated pro-Israel figures for key administration positions, he has abandoned the Biden administration’s criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza and the West Bank, and of Netanyahu’s steps to weaken

Israeli courts.