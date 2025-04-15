Trump in a hurry? Reckons he’ll make a decision on Iran ‘quickly’

washington: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he expected to make a decision on Iran very quickly, after both countries said they held “positive” and “constructive” talks in Oman on Saturday and agreed to reconvene this week.

Trump, who has threatened military action if no deal is reached on halting Iran’s nuclear program, told reporters aboard Air Force One that he met with advisers on Iran and expected a quick decision. He gave no further details.

“We’ll be making a decision on Iran very quickly,” he said. Axios cited two sources with knowledge of the issue as saying that a second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran would take place next Saturday in Rome.

The talks held in Oman on Saturday were the first between Iran and a Trump administration, including the U.S. president’s 2017-2021 first term. Officials said they took place in a “productive, calm and positive atmosphere.” On Saturday, Trump told reporters the U.S.-Iran talks were going “okay,” adding, “Nothing matters until you get it done, so I don’t like talking about it, but it’s going okay. The Iran situation is going pretty good, I think.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister is to visit ally Russia this week to discuss nuclear negotiations with the United States, ahead of a new round of talks between the foes planned for Rome. On April 13, Abbas Araghchi held talks with U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman, the highest-level negotiations since the collapse of a 2015 nuclear accord.

In March, Trump sent a letter to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling for nuclear talks while warning of possible military action if Tehran refused.

“Dr Araghchi will travel to Moscow at the end of the week,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.

Another round of talks between Iran and the United States is scheduled for April 19.

Iran has yet to confirm the location, but Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Rome had given a “positive response” to a request to host the talks, adding “we are willing to do whatever it takes.”

The official IRNA news agency reported that they would be held in Europe, without elaborating. Baqaei said the next set of talks would continue to be indirect with Omani mediation, adding that direct talks were “not effective” and “not useful”.

Baqaei reiterated that Iran would host United Nations nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi in the coming days but noted that the details of his trip were still “to be decided on.”

In a post on X, Grossi confirmed that he would be heading to Tehran “later this week.”