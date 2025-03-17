Trump dismantles Voice of America, nearly 13K laid off

Washington: US President Donald Trump has signed an order to strip back federally funded news organisation Voice of America, accusing it of being “anti-Trump” and “radical”. A White House statement said the order would “ensure taxpayers are no longer on the hook for radical propaganda”, and included quotes from politicians and right-wing media criticising the broadcaster.

VOA, still primarily a radio service, was set up during World War Two to counter Nazi propaganda. It says it currently reaches hundreds of millions of people globally each week. Mike Abramowitz, VOA’s director, said he and staff of 1,300 people had been

put on paid leave.