Trump disagrees with Netanyahu’s claim of no starvation in Gaza

Edinburgh: Israeli strikes killed at least 34 Palestinians before US President Donald Trump

met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday in Scotland, where they confirmed plans to

discuss Gaza.

A day after Israel eased aid restrictions due to a worsening humanitarian crisis, Trump said he disagreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement that there was no starvation in Gaza.

Israel on Sunday announced a pause in military operations in certain areas for 10 hours daily to improve

aid flow. Alongside the measures, military operations continued. Israel had

no immediate comment about the latest strikes, which occurred outside the declared time frame for the pause between 10 am and 8 pm

Aid agencies welcomed the new measures but say they are insufficient. Images of emaciated children have sparked global outrage. Most of Gaza’s population now relies on aid and accessing food has become increasingly dangerous.

Two planes from the Jordanian and UAE Air Force airdropped 17 tons of humanitarian aid in Gaza on Monday, Jordan’s military said.

The aid packages come as hunger continues to soar across the strip.

The airdrops took place for the second day as Israel faces increasing pressure over Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

However, Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, warned that airdrops are “expensive, inefficient and can even kill starving

civilians.”