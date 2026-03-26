Trump defers China visit to May amid war

Seoul: President Donald Trump will travel to China on May 14 and 15 for a rescheduled summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the White House has announced.

Trump, who was earlier scheduled to travel to Beijing by the end of this month, postponed his trip due to the war in Iran. Announcing Trump’s “long-awaited” trip to China, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday the US president and First Lady Melania will also host President Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, for a reciprocal visit to Washington DC at a later date this year. “President Xi understood that it’s very important for the president to be here throughout the region right now. He understood, obviously, the request to postpone and accept it, which is why we have a meeting,” she said.

Asked if the war would conclude by the time of the meeting, Leavitt said, “We’ve always estimated approximately

four to six weeks.”