Trump considering ways to serve third term as President

West Palm Beach: President Donald Trump said Sunday that “I’m not joking” about trying to serve a third term, the clearest indication he is considering ways to breach a constitutional barrier against continuing to lead the country after his second term ends at the beginning of 2029.

“There are methods which you could do it,” Trump said. He elaborated later to reporters on Air Force One from Florida to Washington that “I have had more people ask me to have a third term which in a way is a fourth term because the other election, the 2020 election was totally rigged.”