Trump calls Musk’s new party plan ‘ridiculous’

New York: US President Donald Trump slammed Elon Musk after he formed a new political party, terming the move as “ridiculous” and saying the tech billionaire has gone “completely off the rails”.

Musk, Trump’s one-time ally, said in a post on X Saturday that he had set up the “American Party” to compete against the Republican and Democratic parties.

“I think it’s ridiculous to start a third party,” said Trump, speaking to reporters on Sunday before boarding Air Force One. “It’s always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to the confusion.”

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said, “I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks.”

Musk even wants to start a third political party despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States, the US President said.

“The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS,” Trump added.

He claimed that the Tesla CEO was motivated by discontent over his plan to end subsidies to promote the purchase of electric vehicles.

Trump also accused Musk of seeking improper influence by asking him to nominate his friend, Jared Isaacman, to be NASA

administrator.