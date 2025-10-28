Trump bonds with Japan’s new prime minister, says her nation is delivering on US investments

Tokyo: President Donald Trump treated his time in Japan on Tuesday as a victory lap — befriending the new Japanese prime minister, taking her with him as he spoke to US troops aboard an aircraft carrier and then unveiling several major energy and technology projects in America to be funded by Japan. Sanae Takaichi, who became the country’s first female prime minister only days ago, solidified her relationship with Trump while defending her country’s economic interests.

She talked baseball, stationed a Ford F-150 truck outside their meeting and greeted Trump with, by his estimation, a firm handshake.

By the end of the day, Trump — by his administration’s count — came close to nailing down the goal of USD 550 billion in Japanese investment as part of a trade framework.

At a dinner for business leaders in Tokyo, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced up to USD 490 billion in commitments, including USD 100 billion each for nuclear projects involving Westinghouse and GE Vernova.

“You’re great business people,” Trump told the gathered executives before the dinner. “Our country will not let you down.” It was not immediately clear how the investments would operate and how they compared with previous plans, but Trump declared a win as he capped off a day of bonding with Takaichi.

The compliments started as soon as the two leaders met on Tuesday morning. “That’s a very strong handshake,” Trump said to Takaichi.

She talked about watching the third game of the US World Series before the event, and said Japan would give Washington 250 cherry trees and fireworks for July 4 celebrations to honour America’s 250th anniversary next year.

Takaichi emphasised her ties to the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, her archconservative mentor who had forged a friendship with Trump during his first term through their shared

interest of golf.