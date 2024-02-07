Trump blocking National Security Agreement in Congress: Biden

US President Joe Biden Tuesday alleged his predecessor Donald Trump is blocking the bipartisan National Security Agreement, which seeks to provide military aid to Ukraine, organise countries in the Indo-Pacific against China and offer a comprehensive solution to the immigration crisis.

“All indications are this bill won’t even move forward to the Senate floor. Why? A simple reason, Donald Trump. Because Donald Trump thinks it’s bad for him politically, therefore, -- you know, if it’s for the country, he’s not for it.