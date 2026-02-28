Trump appeals to Iranian people to 'take over your government'

West Palm Beach (US): US President Donald Trump on Saturday called on the Iranian people to take over the government. He also said that US has begun “major combat operations in Iran” after Israel launched strikes. Trump called the attacks on Iran “a noble mission,” saying they were necessary because of Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons and missile systems that could reach the US. He called on Iranian officials to “lay down your arms” or “you will face certain death,” and encouraged the Iranian people to “take over your government — it will be yours to take.”