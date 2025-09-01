Tropical Storm Kiko forms in eastern Pacific Ocean

Miami: A new tropical storm has formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean, more than a thousand kilometres off the coast of Mexico.

There was no immediate threat to land.

Tropical Storm Kiko developed early Sunday and is expected to become a hurricane later this week, according to the US National

Hurricane Centre in Miami. The hurricane centre did not issue any coastal watches or warnings.

“Strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and the system is

forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday,” the hurricane centre said.

The storm’s centre was located about 1,680 kilometres west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California.

Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 65 kph. It is moving at a speed of 15 kph.agencies