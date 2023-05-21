Trial process initiated against May 9 protesters under military laws, says Pakistan Army chief

Islamabad: Brushing aside the concerns of human rights groups, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir has said that authorities have initiated a “legal process of trial” under stringent military laws against those involved in recent attacks on military installations following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Gen Munir made the disclosure on Saturday during his visit to the Punjab province capital Lahore, the worst hit city by the violent protests. According to a late-night statement by the Army, Gen Munir chief addressed the garrison officers and soldiers at the Corps Headquarters. He said that the “legal process of trial against planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators involved in the May 9 tragedy has commenced under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secret Act as per existing and established legal procedures derived from the Constitution of Pakistan”. On May 9, violent protests erupted after the arrest of Khan by paramilitary Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court. His party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander house), Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad.