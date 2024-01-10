Treason case: Pak SC upholds late Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence

In a landmark judgment, Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the death sentence of now-deceased former military ruler Pervez Musharraf given to him by a special court in a high treason case. In December 2019, Musharraf was sentenced to death in absentia by the special court which found him guilty of high treason, for imposing a state of emergency on November 3, 2007, by keeping the constitution in abeyance. However, the Lahore High Court in January 2020 had declared the special court and its proceeding as unconditional.

The issue of his sentence and the LHC judgement were before the apex court where a four-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justices Mansoor Ali Shah, Aminuddin Khan and Athar Minallah conducted the hearing.