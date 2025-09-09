Train slams into bus outside Mexico City, kills 8 people

Mexico City: A train slammed into a double-deck bus northwest of Mexico City early Monday, killing at least eight people and injuring 45, authorities said.

The accident took place in the town of Atlacomulco.

The state of Mexico’s civil defence agency said via X that authorities were still working at the site of the accident in an industrial area, with large warehouses and factories.

Authorities did not immediately give details about how it occurred, but one video circulated on social platforms showed the

bus in heavy traffic slowly moving across the train tracks when the fast-moving

train suddenly appeared out of frame, ramming the bus at its midpoint.

The train’s momentum carried the bus down the tracks and out of frame.

There were no visible crossing gates or other signals.