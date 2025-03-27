‘Trade war is hurting Americans’: Carney says consumer confidence hit

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday US President Donald Trump’s trade war is hurting Americans, noting that American consumer confidence is at a multi-year low.

Carney also said the kinship that exists between US and Canada is under more strain than at any point in the two countries storied histories.

“His trade war is hurting American consumers and workers and it will hurt more. I see that American consumer confidence is at a multi-year low,” Carney said while campaigning in Windsor, Ontario ahead of Canada’s April 28 election.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its US consumer confidence index fell 7.2 points in March to 92.9, the fourth straight monthly decline and its lowest reading since January of 2021.

Trump has plunged the US into a global trade war — all while on-again, off-again new levies continue to escalate uncertainty.

Trump put 25 per cent tariffs on Canada’s steel and aluminum and is threatening sweeping tariffs on all Canadian products — as well as all of America’s trading partners — on April 2. “He wants to break us so America can own us,” Carney said. “And it will never ever happen because we just don’t look out for ourselves we look out for each other.” Carney made the comments while campaigning near the Ambassador Bridge,