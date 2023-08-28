Toshakhana case: Pak court reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea challenging conviction

Islamabad: A Pakistan high court said on Monday that it would announce on Tuesday its reserved verdict on former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea seeking the suspension of his three-year jail term given by a sessions court in the Toshakhana corruption case.

A divisional bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges, comprising Chief Justice Amer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, reserved the verdict after hearing both parties’ counsels.

The bench later stated that the reserved judgment would be announced at 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the IHC resumed hearing of appeal which it began hearing on August 22. It had adjourned the case on Friday after the lawyer representing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not appear due to illness.

Khan’s lawyer Latif Khosa completed his argument on Thursday, asserting that the verdict was given in haste and full of shortcomings. He urged the court to set aside the sentence but the defence team demanded more time to complete its arguments.