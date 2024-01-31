Toshakhana case: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan, wife sentenced to 14 yrs in jail

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced on Wednesday to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment each in a corruption case, a day after the beleaguered leader was given a 10-year jail term for leaking state secrets.

The verdict by an accountability court, which comes eight days before the February 8 general elections, has added to the legal woes of the 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician’s bid to return to power.

Khan is already serving a three-year jail term after being convicted of corruption in a separate Toshakhana case on August 5 last year.

Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) faced numerous troubles before the election starting with the denial of its election symbol, the cricket bat, to the rejection of nomination papers of Khan, former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and several other party leaders.

Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir conducted the hearing at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where Khan is incarcerated.

In the Toshakhana corruption case, he was accused of retaining expensive state gifts they received during his tenure as Pakistan’s premier from 2018-2022.

Khan and his wife were also barred from holding any public office for 10 years and slapped with a fine of Rs 787 million each. Bushra Bibi, 49, did not appear before the court on Wednesday.

At the outset of the hearing, Judge Bashir asked Khan if he recorded his statement. To this, the former premier said that he would submit his statement once his lawyers came.

“I have been deceived as I was only called to mark my attendance for the hearing,” Khan said.