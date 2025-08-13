Torrential rains shut down flights at Mexico City airport

Mexico City: Torrential rains have forced Mexico City’s main airport to shut down flights for hours for the second consecutive day, stirring chaos in one of Latin America’s busiest airports.

The flight disruptions come as the Mexican capital experiences one of its heaviest rainy seasons in years, leading to constant flooding in other parts of the city. After suspending all flights for at least four hours early Tuesday, aeronautic authorities said they were able to get one runway up and running, but that vast majority of them remained out of service.

Passengers have reported numerous cancellations and delays this week as heavy rains continue to fall on the Mexican capital. Alicia Nicanor, 69, said her Sunday flight to the northern city of Tijuana was cancelled and when she returned Tuesday morning for her early morning flight, it was also cancelled.