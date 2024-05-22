Tornado kills multiple people in Iowa as powerful storms again tear through Midwest

Greenfield: Multiple people were killed when a tornado tore through a small town in Iowa and left a wide swath of obliterated homes and crumpled

cars, while the howling winds also twisted and toppled wind turbines.

After devastating Greenfield, a town of 2,000, on Tuesday the storms moved eastward to pummel parts of Illinois and Wisconsin, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers in the two states.

Greenfield’s hospital was among the buildings that were damaged in the town, which meant

that at least a dozen people who were hurt had to be taken to facilities elsewhere, according to Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla.

“Sadly we can confirm that there have been fatalities,” Dinkla said at a news conference

Tuesday night, without specifying how many.

“We’re still counting at this time.”