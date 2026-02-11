Top Iran security official in Oman, site of talks with the United States

Dubai: A top Iranian security official travelled on Tuesday to Oman, the Mideast sultanate now mediating talks between Tehran and Washington over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program aimed at halting a possible American strike.

Ali Larijani, a former Iranian parliament speaker who now serves as the secretary to the country’s Supreme National Security Council, likely carried

Iran’s response to the initial round of indirect talks held last week in Muscat with the Americans.

Larijani’s entourage shared photos of him meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, the chief intermediary in the US-Iran talks, with what appeared to be a letter sheathed in plastic and sitting alongside the Omani diplomat.

Iran has, in the past, communicated its positions in writing when dealing with the Americans. Iranian media had said Larijani would deliver an important message on the trip.

Larijani also met with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for nearly three hours, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Neither Iran nor Oman offered any details on what had been discussed in Larijani’s meetings.