Top foreign leaders’ pack descend on Ukraine in a show of support

Kyiv: A dozen leaders from Europe and Canada visited Ukraine’s capital on Monday to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion in a show of support for Kyiv by some of the nation at war’s most important backers.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were among the visitors greeted at the train station by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and the president’s chief of staff Andrii Yermak.

In a post on X, von der Leyen wrote that Europe was in Kyiv “because Ukraine is in Europe”. “In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny,” she wrote.

The guests, also including European Council President Antonio Costa as well as the prime ministers of Northern European countries and Spain, were set to attend events dedicated to the anniversary and discuss supporting Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid a recent US policy shift under President Donald Trump.

In the latest sign of Europe’s efforts to rework its strategy on Ukraine to respond to Trump’s actions, Costa on Sunday announced that he would convene an emergency summit of the 27 EU leaders in Brussels on March 6, with Ukraine at the top of the agenda.

“We are living a defining moment for Ukraine and European security,” Costa said in a post on social media. The three-year mark of the war in Ukraine came at a sensitive moment for Kyiv as Zelenskyy navigates a rapidly changing international environment upended by Trump’s changes to the US approach to the war.

The US leader has sought to follow through on his campaign promises to end the war quickly, though his methods for doing so have alarmed many in Ukraine and Europe who believe that his approach is too conciliatory toward Russia and its President, Vladimir Putin.

Russia’s foreign ministry said Saturday that preparations for a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin were underway, and US officials have said that they had agreed with Moscow to reestablish diplomatic ties and restart economic cooperation.

And on Sunday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the state TASS news agency that Moscow and Washington would continue bilateral talks at the end of next week, adding that “quite a lot” of contact was ongoing between the Russian and American sides. Leaders across the EU, fearing both that Trump’s approach to Ukraine would lead to an unfavorable settlement for Kyiv and that they — among Ukraine’s most important supporters — would be sidelined in negotiation for peace, have rushed to assert their own response to the rapidly shifting environment.

The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, insisted on Monday that the US cannot seal any peace deal to end the war without Ukraine or Europe

being involved.