Top counterterrorism official Kent resigns over Trump's Iran war, says Iran posed no imminent threat

Washington: The director of the National Counterterrorism Centre has announced his resignation, saying he “cannot in good conscience” back the Trump administration's war in Iran.



Joe Kent said on social media Iran “posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”



Kent is a former political candidate with connections to right-wing extremists. Kent was confirmed to his post last July on a 52-44 vote.

