Toll in Sudan plane crash rises to 46

Cairo: The death toll from a Sudanese military plane crash in the city of Omdurman increased to at least 46 people, officials said Wednesday.

The Khartoum Media Office said the crash also injured 10 others.

The Antonov aircraft crashed Tuesday while taking off from the Wadi Sayidna air base north of Omdurman, the military said in a statement. Omdurman is the sister city of the capital, Khartoum.

The military said that armed forces personnel and civilians were killed in the crash. It didn’t say what caused the crash.

The ministry said that the aircraft crashed over a civilian house in the Karrari district in Omdurman, suggesting that there were people dead on the ground. Sudan has been in a state of civil war since 2023 when tensions between the military and a notorious paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, exploded into open warfare. The fighting has wrecked urban areas and has been marked by atrocities, including mass rape and motivated killings.