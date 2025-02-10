To counter unrest, over 1K held in B’desh in joint ops

Dhaka/ New Delhi: Bangladesh’s security forces arrested 1,308 people under “Operation Devil Hunt”, launched overnight amid nationwide vandalism as unrest has gripped the country for the past four days, with the interim government vowing to continue the crackdown until “all devils” were uprooted.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus-led interim government ordered “Operation Devil Hunt” on Saturday after student activists were injured during vandalism at the house of an Awami League leader on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Major media outlets including the Daily Star said on Sunday that joint forces comprising army troops, police and their specialised units arrested 274 people majorly in metropolitan cities and others in different parts of the country in the 24 hours since the operation was launched.

“The operation will target those who are desperate to destabilise the country . . . it will continue until all devils are rooted out,” Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said.

According to mainstream media reports, 81 activists of the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League were arrested from Gazipur on the outskirts of Dhaka, where the clash erupted and prompted authorities to order Operation Devil Hunt.

On Friday night, at least 14 individuals, all belonging to the mobs out to vandalise and destroy all signs of deposed ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, were injured as they came under attack in Gazipur city’s Dakshinkhan area. The violence occurred during the attack on the residence of former Liberation War Affairs Minister Mozammel Haque. Haque is one of many of the senior ministers and Awami League leaders who are on the run

at home and abroad.