Three of its ships crossed Hormuz: China

Beijing: China on Tuesday said three of its ships carrying oil supplies have passed through the Strait of Hormuz and thanked relevant parties for facilitation and coordination.

After coordination with relevant parties, three Chinese ships recently transited the Strait of Hormuz. We express appreciation for the assistance of relevant parties, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here without naming Iran, which is currently controlling the movement of oil shipments from the Gulf crossing the Strait.

Iran is demanding international recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz and waters nearby are an important route for international goods and energy trade. China calls for an immediate end to hostilities to restore peace and stability in the Gulf, Mao said. This is the first time China spoke of its ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz amid reports that Iran is permitting the Chinese ships to cross the Strait in view of the close strategic ties.