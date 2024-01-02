Three more Nepalese die fighting for Russia

Kathmandu: Nepal government on Tuesday said three more Nepalese nationals fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war have died, taking the number of such deaths to ten.

According to the Foreign Ministry sources, details are awaited about these Nepalese, who were fighting for the Russian side. Apart from the three deaths confirmed in 2024, the Foreign Ministry confirmed the death of seven Nepali nationals fighting for Russia in mid-December.

Before that, it was claimed that four Nepalese nationals fighting on the Russian side were kept in captivity.